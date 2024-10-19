Week 9 Lebanon County football scoreboard: Who clinched a postseason bid?

LEESPORT — After four quarters of action on the road, Annville-Cleona took a loss in a high-scoring Week 9 matchup.

The Dutchmen defense gave up a few key big plays to Schuylkill Valley, before a multiple-score deficit sealed the game at 49-28 in favor of the Panthers.

Both teams brought senior quarterbacks into action, and each play caller made plays throughout the night. As a team captain and first-year quarterback, senior Bryce Keller has stepped up as one of the most valuable playmakers for his squad — while showcasing his impact on defense as a safety, too.

Annville-Cleona head coach Matt Gingrich said Keller’s presence at QB has been crucial since taking the reins in the summer, and that each week shows the senior as a leader on and off the field.

“Bryce (Keller) will give you a better effort than anyone in the whole school, he is one of the few kids that does whatever you ask of him no matter what the situation is,” Gingrich said. “If it wasn't for him, we wouldn’t have won four games.”

“He took over (in the offseason) and has figured it out as he goes.”

Friday, Keller scored his 21st touchdown of the season while under center. He’s dominated on the ground with 14 trips to the end zone so far, but the senior playmaker’s ability as a passer has been on display, too.

Nine games into his campaign at quarterback, Keller has continued to throw more each week while completing over 60 percent of his passes for nearly 700 yards and seven scores by air.

Gingrich said that his senior captain is a talented quarterback in the option offense, and that he’s grown each week at the details of the position.

“(Keller’s) become pretty proficient at what he does,” Gingrich said. “He does a pretty good job pitching the ball which we haven't had in years, so that's been nice to see.”

Annville-Cleona’s senior passer said the transition has been unique, but that his confidence has taken a leap with the added experience each week.

“It definitely doesn't help being on the shorter side, but (I’m improving at) reading coverages, (deciding) who to pass to, when to pass, and getting the ball out in time so we don't take a loss,” Keller said. “It's been quite the adjustment. I think I've taken it in stride, but there’s always more to improve on.”

No. 11 has been a playmaker on his squad for years, but the job of a quarterback brings more responsibility elsewhere. Keller’s been one of the most vocal players on the field, and it's shown his ability to lead in all sorts of moments.

Gingrich said Keller’s focus is about winning, and it shows up all throughout the year. Besides the senior stepping up to a new position in his senior year, his impact is on display each week with hard-fought play.

“Bryce has always been a leader. He’s always acted the same way, and we've been fortunate to get the same (leadership) for three years,” Gingrich said. “He knows exactly what's going on every single week — We couldn't ask anything more of him.”

As a running back for three years prior to this campaign, Keller’s last year of varsity football has seen him as one of Lebanon County’s most valuable athletes on the gridiron

Learning a new position on-the-go has made for a season of constant growth for Keller, but he said it’s made for a fun journey with his teammates as the group looks to Week 10.

“Leading the offense is definitely a different step than I had last year,” Keller said. “I'm just glad that some of the guys have really rallied with me in the transition (to quarterback)."

Other scores from Week 9

Cedar Crest 31, Hempfield 27

ELCO 34, Donegal 8

Northern Lebanon 36, Daniel Boone 13

Ephrata 59, Lebanon 6

Red Land 21, Palmyra 7

