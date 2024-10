Happy haunts materialize: Lebanon Transit hosts First Annual Halloween Costume Contest

Lebanon Transit officials are looking for grim, grinning ghosts to come out to socialize by participating in their First Annual Halloween Costume Contest starting in the last week of October.

Lebanon County residents 18 or older are asked to dress up in their "most awesome" Halloween gear. Then snap a selfie or get a picture of themselves wearing their costume on a Lebanon Transit bus or van, with a bus or van behind you, at a bus shelter, or at the Lebanon Transit Transfer Station at 7 th & Willow Streets.

"Direct Message and/or tag Lebanon Transit on Instagram (@lebanontransit) with the hashtag #LTtrickortreat," officials said. "You can also enter by emailing your photo to mritter@lebanontransit.org with the subject 'Halloween.'"

The contest is open from Monday, Oct. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 31. Officials said entries "must be received before the stroke of midnight on Halloween."

"A respected panel of fresh zombies, cursed witches, and Gru’s minions will choose the top entry to win a transit prize pack, including a free 31-day county bus pass," officials said. "A second entry will be chosen at random from the remaining valid entries to win a prize pack too."

Full contest terms and conditions can be found at LebanonTransit.org/Halloween.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth .

