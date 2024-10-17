Week 9 football preview: Playoff action nears for Lebanon County teams

The final two weeks of the regular season are here, so the stakes continue to ramp up for some.

As Lebanon County prepares for the ninth week of high school football action, here’s a look at the matchups set for Friday night.

Annville-Cleona (4-4) vs. Schuylkill Valley (6-2)

The Dutchmen are coming off of a much-needed win against Pequea Valley and have a chance to continue a push for the 3A playoffs with their upcoming road game. The Panthers will be a strong matchup, as they’ve won five-straight games to leap to first in Section 5 — while outscoring opponents 175-65 through the span.

Schuylkill Valley’s group is headlined by senior playmakers on offense, and they put together a successful day in Week 8’s 30-21 win over Hamburg. Panthers’ senior quarterback Logan Nawrocki led the show, as he finished last week’s performance with 25-of-36 completions, 311 passing yards and three touchdowns. Nawrocki threw just one interception, but showed he can sling the ball without fear against the Hawks.

His first score was a 10-yard touchdown to sophomore receiver Alexander Gehret, and Nawrocki continued to make plays by air. The Panthers saw a senior lead the way in Week 8, and it was their tight end who delivered consistently. Following an 11-yard scoring grab in the second quarter, Luke Spotts took another reception for a 36-yard touchdown against the Hawks while also showing he can dominate in double coverage.

The Panthers run a pass-heavy game that has Nawrocki in shotgun, meaning his mobility and field vision are often on display. If Annville-Cleona can once again earn big gains on offense and special teams, the defense has shown to make an impact in passing situations — and it will likely take some big plays by the defensive line and secondary to limit the Panthers’ spread offense.

Cedar Crest (5-3) vs. Hempfield (3-5)

The Falcons continue to show the talent they boast around the field, and even got a chance to show off their junior varsity squad in Week 8 after taking a big second-half lead. This week, Cedar Crest has a chance to knock Hempfield out of playoff position and can take a firm grasp onto the No. 7 seed in 6A at the same time (top 10 teams make districts).

The Black Knights are currently on a two-game losing streak after falling to Wilson and Exeter Township by multiple scores. Their offense is led by senior runner Grayson Doyle, who shows up in the backfield and at safety defensively. Hempfield has scored just two touchdowns in the past two weeks, so getting out to a fast start could be important for either team — as the Black Knights have yet to win on the road. The Falcons haven’t been perfect this year, but their game plan has allowed the squad to control games through defense and a talented ground attack.

ELCO (3-5) vs. Donegal (1-7)

After winning two consecutive games, ELCO dropped its most recent matchup in a blow out. The scoreboard showed mostly second half scores — as the Raiders’ defense only allowed 10 points through the half which included a last-second touchdown before the break.

ELCO’s next game still has playoff implications, as its group travels to play against the Indians. Donegal’s sophomore pairing of quarterback Chase Marshall and running back Leelan Baughman have combined for over 750 yards and five touchdowns, but they’ve also thrown five interceptions together — as Marshall leads with three turnovers by air.

If the Raiders can bring another strong defensive performance to the action, they could push into a playoff slot with a win against Donegal. They currently sit at No. 11 in the 4A power rankings with the top 10 teams making the postseason — meaning this is already must-win football, as head coach Robert Miller said to the team after Week 8.

Lebanon (0-8) vs. Ephrata (4-4)

The Cedars saw a blowout loss in Week 8, but their offense hit on several big plays once again. Lebanon’s next matchup comes to its own Alumni Stadium, as the squad prepares for a Friday night matchup against the Mountaineers.

Ephrata has seen up and down performances in the last few weeks, but their most recent game was a 32-0 win over Muhlenberg. The group is led by impactful seniors, and a backfield that headlines the offense. Senior quarterback Caleb Grant has completed exactly 50 percent of his throws for 859 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Grant’s play isn’t limited to passing, as he’s added 483 yards and four scores to a backfield with over 1,000 rushing yards this year.

Lebanon has struggled to stop the run this season, so that should be the focus coming into action. If the Cedar’s offense can feed their playmakers early, they’ve shown the talent to overcome quality opponents.

Northern Lebanon (2-6) vs. Daniel Boone (1-7)

The Vikings saw their losing streak continue to roll with a Week 8 loss to Octorara, and their upcoming matchup can get the group back on track. Daniel Boone is coming in hot after earning its first victory against Donegal, and so Northern Lebanon could see a competitive game.

The Blazers have been closer with most teams than their 1-7 record would suggest, and so their one-point win in Week 8 showed a tough game. Daniel Boone’s defense held their opponent to six points after the Blazers’ offense scored on their opening possession. With an upcoming game between two squads that hold their pride in defense, the Vikings will need to find consistent plays to see any success on the road.

Palmyra (1-7) v. Red Land (1-7)

The Cougars have struggled to find any momentum since Week 1, and it’s left them on a seven-game losing streak. Their upcoming opponent is 1-7 as well but brought an end to their winless streak with a 20-13 Week 7 win.

Red Land’s squad is led by senior Brady Seyler, who put up three rushing scores in the win over Hershey. The Patriots gave their talented back a game-high 35 carries, which the senior took for 182 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per rush while adding a 5-yard reception, too. Palmyra’s rushing game has had big moments this year, so this could make for a run-heavy performance. If the Cougars are able to manage points, their defense could come alive to be the difference maker.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Week 9 football preview: Playoff action nears for Lebanon County teams