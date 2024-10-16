With the fall sports regular season coming to an end, high school volleyball is ready for the postseason.

As Lebanon-Lancaster teams prepare for the playoffs to begin, there are some that hold high hopes going into the competition. In Lebanon County, Northern Lebanon finished with a 12-2 record as the No. 2 seed in Section 3, and comes in as the only team in L-L playoffs from the county.

With the matchups set, here's an initial look at the postseason schedule for Lebanon County volleyball.

Premiere playmaker: Annville-Cleona's Shay scores at will in Week 8 win

Lebanon County field hockey postseason: Updated schedules and results

L-L championships

Wednesday, October 16: Quarterfinals (Hosted at Octorara)

Warwick 3, Northern Lebanon 0 (25-21; 25-8; 25-20)

District 3 championships

The schedule for the District 3 tournament will be announced following the conclusion of league events.

PIAA championships

Tuesday, November 5: First Round

Saturday, Novermber 9: Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 12: Semifinals

Saturday, November 16: Championships (Hosted at Cumberland Valley HS in Mechanicsburg, PA)

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County girls' volleyball postseason tracker: Updated schedules and results