    Lebanon County girls' volleyball postseason tracker: Updated schedules and results

    By Zavier Gussett, Lebanon Daily News,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYHEc_0w8n4UYk00

    With the fall sports regular season coming to an end, high school volleyball is ready for the postseason.

    As Lebanon-Lancaster teams prepare for the playoffs to begin, there are some that hold high hopes going into the competition. In Lebanon County, Northern Lebanon finished with a 12-2 record as the No. 2 seed in Section 3, and comes in as the only team in L-L playoffs from the county.

    With the matchups set, here's an initial look at the postseason schedule for Lebanon County volleyball.

    Premiere playmaker: Annville-Cleona's Shay scores at will in Week 8 win

    Lebanon County field hockey postseason: Updated schedules and results

    L-L championships

    Wednesday, October 16: Quarterfinals (Hosted at Octorara)

    Warwick 3, Northern Lebanon 0 (25-21; 25-8; 25-20)

    District 3 championships

    The schedule for the District 3 tournament will be announced following the conclusion of league events.

    PIAA championships

    Tuesday, November 5: First Round

    Saturday, Novermber 9: Quarterfinals

    Tuesday, November 12: Semifinals

    Saturday, November 16: Championships (Hosted at Cumberland Valley HS in Mechanicsburg, PA)

    This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County girls' volleyball postseason tracker: Updated schedules and results

