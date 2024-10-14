Need to get a head? Gretna Theater has you covered with 'The Headless Horseman's Revenge'

Spooks are having a midnight jamboree in the Lebanon County community, as performers put on an immersive experience for audiences featuring the legend of Sleepy Hollow himself.

For October, the quiet town of Mount Gretna has become the eerie setting for "The Headless Horseman’s Revenge." Gretna Theater officials said this is "an interactive performance that blends local folklore, supernatural suspense, and a spine-tingling mystery."

The whole performance is a walking experience for audiences, according to Gretna Theater managing director Megan Riggs.

"It's interactive in a way that the characters will talk to you," she said. "There's no audience participation or anything like that, but you are following a story around the Headless Horseman up through the community. So different little vignettes happen along the way."

The story begins when 16-year-old Iggy Crane, frustrated after being cut from the football team, stumbles upon a Gaelic spellbook and accidentally unleashes an ancient spirit. As darkness falls, the town is thrown into chaos after the mysterious disappearance of cheerleader Kat, leaving her sister Annie to enlist the audience in uncovering the truth behind this eerie turn of events.

The story is an original tale written PJ Griffith for the Gretna Theatre, but Riggs said the story ties back to the original Ichabod Crane story.

"There's the old and the new mixed together," she said.

Audience members will encounter a colorful cast of townspeople during the experience, each with their own stories and suspicions.

Beginning at the Porch and Pantry at 106 Chautauqua Drive, the walking tour is mostly on paved roads. But those who participate should be prepared to move during the experience.

"There's one area where it goes off onto a gravelly path, so we just encourage people to wear appropriate footwear," Riggs said. "If anybody needs accessibility, just let us know and we are willing to make that happen. There are also spots where we can make people as comfortable as possible along the way."

Riggs add the whole experience is appropriate for ages 10 and up, but parents are welcome to bring younger children if they enjoy spooky stories.

"No one is going to grab you, touch you," Riggs said. "There's just maybe some spooky sound effects, or a jump scare here or there. But it's not like Field of Screams. No one is going to pop out and grab you."

Though the experience launched Oct. 10, The Headless Horseman's Revenge continues Oct. 17 through Oct. 19. The event starts each night at 6:30 pm with experiences beginning every 45 minutes.

Residents still looking for tickets or more information about the performance can visit gretnatheatre.org/headless-horseman .

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth .

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Need to get a head? Gretna Theater has you covered with 'The Headless Horseman's Revenge'