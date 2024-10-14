Open in App
    • Lebanon Daily News

    If there's a mistake on your mail ballot, Lebanon Co. won’t warn you. What you should know.

    By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQT3S_0w5vzHOu00

    If voters in Lebanon County turn in a mail-in ballot with a mistake on it, elections officials will not notify them before the polls close on Election Day.

    Lebanon County is one of at least 16 counties that don't give voters any notice or opportunity to cure their mail ballots, according to the ACLU. The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania recently released a county-by-county analysis of which counties notify voters of errors, a process known as notice and cure.

    Common errors include forgetting the secrecy envelope, or a failure to sign and properly date the voter declaration on the outer envelope.

    The Lebanon County Elections office follows what current law states, according to elections director Sean Drasher. If the law changes, he said the office will adapt with the law.

    "We're not allowed to go outside the scope of the law unfortunately," he said. "It has nothing to do with how I feel or what we think, it's just we have to follow the law."

    Under current state law, Pennsylvania election officials are not allowed to start pre-canvassing mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on election day. According to the Pennsylvania Election Code , pre-canvass is defined as "the inspection and opening of all envelopes containing official absentee ballots or mail-in ballots, the removal of such ballots from the envelopes and the counting, computing and tallying of the votes reflected on the ballots." The term does not include the recording or publishing of the votes reflected on the ballots, according to the election code.

    "Once ballots come in, they are processed so that we can let the voter know that we've received their ballot," Drasher said. "Then they are locked away in a vault and stored, ready for pre-canvasing at 7 a.m. on election day."

    But neither the Pennsylvania Election Code nor Act 77 in 2019 , which created no-excuse mail-in voting, has precise language about what should happen to a ballot regarding errors like if a voter forgets to sign or date the outer envelope. This lead to some counties creating notice and cure policies, which have been met with multiple lawsuits by both parties over the years.

    Voting lawsuits

    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Saturday, Oct. 5, ruled that it won't take up two lawsuits over mail-ballots , saying it was too close to the Nov. 5 presidential election and that many people are already casting votes.

    One lawsuit was filed by the Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania Republican Party, which sought to prohibit county boards of elections from allowing notice and cure policies.

    According to the Department of State, counties have discretion in whether and how to notify voters when an issue is observed with their mail ballot envelope, as well as whether or how the voter may address that issue. The department does not track that information, saying counties are "the best source of information regarding their discretionary practices and their utilization by voters."

    "Counties are permitted but not required to alert voters who have made minor errors, such as neglecting to date their outer envelope, so that voters can correct these issues to allow their ballot to be counted," Secretary Al Schmidt told Votebeat in April . "We encourage all counties to employ such processes so that all qualified voters can have their vote counted."

    On Sept. 5, a panel of Commonwealth Court judges ruled that the Butler County Board of Elections erred when it ruled that two voters could vote with a provisional ballot when they were notified they forgot to put their mail-in ballots inside a secrecy envelope. The ruling was appealed by the Butler elections office, the RNC and Republican Party of Pennsylvania.

    According to the Department of State website , a provisional ballot records your vote while the county board of elections determines whether it can be counted. Provisional ballots are usually cast at a polling place on Election Day, typically

    On Sept. 20, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said it would take up the case. No decision has been made as of Friday, Oct. 11.

    At least 36 counties in the commonwealth give voters the opportunity to cure mail ballots with disqualifying errors, according to the ACLU's map. An additional 10 counties do not have in-office curing but do enter accurate ballot statuses into the Pennsylvania Department of State’s SURE system. Those voters are then notified about their option to vote a provisional ballot at their precinct on Election Day in order to preserve their right to vote.

    “Eligible voters have the right to cast a ballot, in person or by mail, and have their ballot counted and certified,” ACLU-PA Executive Director Mike Lee said in a press release Oct. 3. “In the five years since Pennsylvanians’ voting rights expanded to include no-excuse voting by mail, we’ve seen counties try to skirt the expansion in voting access by applying needless rules and harsh punishments for meaningless errors. These policies have real impact on real voters, and we know that thousands have been disenfranchised because of them."

    Lebanon numbers

    Lebanon County’s Bureau of Voter Registration and Elections sent out 7,983 mail-in ballots for the primary in April, and received more than 6,410 mail-in ballots back by the deadline. Officials disqualified 63 mail-in ballots for issues that included missing the date on the return envelope and missing signatures.

    For the general election, the election officials reported that as of Oct. 3 more than 94,000 residents have registered to vote in the Nov. 5 presidential election. The county is projecting an 88% turnout with both in-person and mail-in voting, and more than 13,204 residents have requested a mail-in ballot.

    "With the very high numbers we have this time, maybe instead of a few dozen, maybe we'll have 70 or 80," Drasher said about the potential disqualified mail-in ballots for the 2024 general election. "So not a lot. Again every vote is important, but we're not talking huge numbers."

    Several elections directors, including Drasher, have asked state legislators for an earlier pre-canvassing date. Allowing elections officials to pre-canvass the ballots sooner would not only address incorrect ballots but also help election officials process ballots sooner.

    "If something came in a week or two ahead of time, and we were allowed to pre-canvass, then we could look at it and be like, 'Whoops, there's an issue here,'" Drasher said. "If the law allowed, we could then take the next steps to contact the voter."

    Election Info

    The Pennsylvania 2024 general election is scheduled for Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 21. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Oct. 29.

    For voters seeking accurate information on their registration status, the Department maintains a lookup tool at vote.pa.gov/status . It also maintains a tracker for mail ballot applications and status, at vote.pa.gov/mailballotstatus .

    York Daily Record reporter Teresa Boeckel contributed to this story.

    Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

    This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: If there's a mistake on your mail ballot, Lebanon Co. won’t warn you. What you should know.

    Irving Hughes
    2d ago
    go back to school and learn to read , spell and take directions and then maybe you should vote
