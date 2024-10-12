Week 8 scores: ELCO’s Steven Rosado extends touchdown streak vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

ELCO's backfield has made consistent plays this campaign, and the latest game saw No. 3 in the blue and yellow find the end zone once again through a long night of action.

After wins in each of the last two weeks, Week 8 saw ELCO drop its winning streak in a 52-7 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg. The matchup wasn’t as lopsided as the scoreboard showed, as it took a game-opening pick six and a last-second touchdown before halftime to put the Pioneers up 17-0 at the midway break.

Raiders' senior quarterback Steven Rosado continued to make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He hit a mark of six-consecutive games with a touchdown to give him scores in seven of eight this year.

Raiders’ head coach Robert Miller spoke about Rosado’s command within the squad, and how he’s grown through the last eight contests.

“(Rosado) really has a great football mind so it's been fun to watch him make good reads and make the throws,” Miller said. “When you have a football-smart kid with some accuracy and confidence it goes a long way, so I’ve been pleased to watch him develop.

“It's been phenomenal to see how he’s developed in the huddle, and how (his teammates) have rallied around each other.”

After tallying 12 touchdowns in the previous five games, Rosado kept the scoring stretch alive with a 70-yard passing touchdown that went to senior receiver Justin Smucker. Smucker was an open target as he got behind the Pioneer defense, but Rosado put the ball in stride about 30 yards down field for the long score.

Rosado has had impressive moments as both a rusher and passer this year, while displaying strong leadership with the group. Rosado has shown off his arm this year when needed, and said it's one of his clear improvements.

“I've grown a lot (as a passer). It helps having Justin (Smucker) make plays, and our protection has been a lot better this year,” Rosado said. “Overall, the people around me really are what helped me become a better passer this year.”

“Some games we don't get the results we want, but we know when we go in that locker room, everyone loves each other so we're moving onto the next week.”

As the night went on, ELCO’s leader under center was vocal with his squad and it showed to be infectious — as players around him kept it going on defense and special teams.

Rosado said this season has allowed him to grow in his role, and it’s made him a better teammate.

“Coming off of last year, I think I wasn't as good of a leader — but I think going into this year, our coaches preach the next play mentality,” Rosado said. “I like yelling at people when I need to, but I think overall we're just picking each other up every play, no matter what and that takes us to where we want to be.”

With just two regular season matchups before the District 3 postseason starts, the Raiders have shown to be a complete group led by a talented playmaker at quarterback.

The offense was limited to just one score by the Pioneers, but the offense was on the same page and it led to several highlight plays — giving the Raiders something to carry into Week 9.

“These kids never give up, so you see the influence of (Rosado) and the senior class that’s fighting with all they got for the rest of their season,” Miller said.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Week 8 scores: ELCO’s Steven Rosado extends touchdown streak vs. Lampeter-Strasburg