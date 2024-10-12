Honda recalling almost 1.7 million vehicles. See which cars and what the recall is for

Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are issuing a recall affecting nearly 1.7 million cars and SUVs in the United States over a steering issue that may increase the risk of a crash.

The recall involves 1,693,199 Honda vehicles of 2022 to 2025 models. That includes certain types of the following models:

Honda Civic

Honda Civic Type R

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Acura Integra

Acura Integra Type S

According to the NHTSA report, the recall stems from an improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel, causing excessive internal friction in the vehicles. That friction can cause a feeling of "sticky feeling" when turning the steering wheel.

"Increased friction between the worm gear and worm wheel can increase steering effort and difficulty, increase the risk of crash or injury," according to the NHTSA report.

Honda first received complaints about the issue in Sept. 2021. The NHTSA opened its preliminary investigation in March, 2023.

Honda said that it had received 10,328 warranty claims since Sept. 2021.

Recalled Honda vehicles

2022-2025 Honda Civic 4D

2025 Honda Civic 4D Hybrid

2022-2025 Honda Civic 5D

2025 Honda Civic 5D Hybrid

2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R

2023-2025 Honda CR-V

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

2023-2025 Honda HR-V

2023-2025 Acura Integra

2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

As a remedy, dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary, free of charge. Recall notifications are expected to be mailed by Nov. 18.

Owners can contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. The recall numbers for Honda are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

