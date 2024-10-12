Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lebanon Daily News

    Honda recalling almost 1.7 million vehicles. See which cars and what the recall is for

    By Max Hauptman, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyFiW_0w4B2AEO00

    Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are issuing a recall affecting nearly 1.7 million cars and SUVs in the United States over a steering issue that may increase the risk of a crash.

    The recall involves 1,693,199 Honda vehicles of 2022 to 2025 models. That includes certain types of the following models:

    • Honda Civic
    • Honda Civic Type R
    • Honda CR-V
    • Honda HR-V
    • Acura Integra
    • Acura Integra Type S

    According to the NHTSA report, the recall stems from an improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel, causing excessive internal friction in the vehicles. That friction can cause a feeling of "sticky feeling" when turning the steering wheel.

    "Increased friction between the worm gear and worm wheel can increase steering effort and difficulty, increase the risk of crash or injury," according to the NHTSA report.

    Honda first received complaints about the issue in Sept. 2021. The NHTSA opened its preliminary investigation in March, 2023.

    Honda said that it had received 10,328 warranty claims since Sept. 2021.

    Car recall: Stellantis recalls nearly 130,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks for a turn signal malfunction

    Recalled Honda vehicles

    • 2022-2025 Honda Civic 4D
    • 2025 Honda Civic 4D Hybrid
    • 2022-2025 Honda Civic 5D
    • 2025 Honda Civic 5D Hybrid
    • 2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R
    • 2023-2025 Honda CR-V
    • 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
    • 2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
    • 2023-2025 Honda HR-V
    • 2023-2025 Acura Integra
    • 2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S

    As a remedy, dealers will replace the worm gear spring and redistribute or add grease as necessary, free of charge. Recall notifications are expected to be mailed by Nov. 18.

    Owners can contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. The recall numbers for Honda are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

    Max Hauptman is a Trending Reporter for USA TODAY. He can be reached at MHauptman@gannett.com

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Honda recalling almost 1.7 million vehicles. See which cars and what the recall is for

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    C D
    2d ago
    The Honda pilots seem like it too
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New study says 6 of the most complained about vehicles come from the same automaker
    MotorBiscuit4 days ago
    I took a car for a test drive and got pulled over within seconds – now I’m in middle of a feud with dealership and cops
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Tesla is Struggling to Find Buyers for the $79,990 Cybertruck, Finishes Entire US Reservation List in 9 Days
    torquenews.com1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    IRS Announces Changes to Retiree Tax Brackets after COLA 2025
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    'Just came out of nowhere': 73-year-old man slashes 7-year-old girl in the neck in daytime park attack, police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy