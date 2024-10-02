Week 7 football preview: Matchups with playoff implications begin

Lebanon County's final stretch of regular season football is upon us, and that means the postseason is on the line for several squads.

The upcoming slate could shift the playoff setup, so the weekend will bring a new outlook for teams in the area and their fans. As the season gets into Week 7, here's an early look at the matchups to come.

Thursday's action

Northern Lebanon (2-4) at Lampeter Strasburg (6-0)

The Vikings are coming off of a shutout loss, but the defense showed a strong performance once again against Twin Valley. This week, coach Jason Rice's squad will travel to Lampeter to face its second undefeated opponent in three weeks.

The Pioneers are returning home following a 45-0 domination of Octorara in Week 6 and will do so coming off of three consecutive 40-point scoring performances. Their offense is led by a duo of seniors in the backfield and has shown a strong running attack without any turnovers so far this campaign. At quarterback, Caileb Howse leads the charge with 771 passing yards while completing 64% of passes and contributing 15 touchdowns as a dual-threat option. Behind Howse, senior rusher Dominic Brown has earned 613 yards and 13 scores through six games and serves as the main playmaker beside his quarterback.

Lampeter-Strasburg's offense has been hard to match for anyone, as its 38 points per game have kept opponents out of distance. Defensively, the group has been difficult to score on as they've forced 12 turnovers total while holding other offenses to 17 points per game this year. If the Vikings are going to be competitive the defense will need to swarm Howse in the backfield to give them a chance at forcing turnovers — while the offense searches for its rhythm under last week's starter at quarterback, Kael Erdman.

Friday's action

Annville-Cleona (3-3) vs. Lancaster Catholic (3-3)

After winning two straight, Annville-Cleona, currently ranked No. 8 in the District 3 3A power rankings, could push itself to the brink of district playoffs with another win — the top six teams qualify. The Crusaders also share a 3-3 record that's seen them win two divisional matchups, so both teams have an opportunity to take home an important win.

Following its 28-13 loss to Hamburg last week, Lancaster Catholic will look to bounce back Friday night in Annville. The Crusaders have had an up-and-down year to this point, and it's seen them allow lots of yards on the ground to opponents. In Week 3, their defense allowed ELCO's senior quarterback Steven Rosado rush for 200-plus yards and three scores in the Crusaders' second loss of 2024. Even in wins, the group has let up impressive stat lines to other rushing attacks. Two weeks ago, in a 30-28 win versus Berks Catholic, the defense let up 316 yards while allowing Saints' senior Brian Gumby to gain nearly 16 yards per rush alongside four scores.

At this point in the year, it's a positive that the Dutchmen have the star power to win any close games. Their rushing game with seniors Bryce Keller and Jonathon Shay will need to lead the way in Week 7, but the duo have been important factors in must-need games before so this isn't new to them.

Cedar Crest (4-2) vs. Manheim Township (6-0)

Cedar Crest's year has seen up and down results, but the Falcons remain in position to change the narrative down the stretch. The Falcons currently sit third in Section 1, and a matchup with the first-place squad is a massive opportunity to make a statement.

The Blue Streaks are undefeated and come into this matchup hotter than they've been all year. Their squad just saw consecutive shutout performances against Section 1 opponents, defeating Hempfield and J.P. McCaskey by a combined 86-0. Overall, the group has scored over 36 points per game while holding opponents to seven per game on average. Manheim Township's group has talent at each level, and the lack of turnovers by senior quarterback Carson Weisser and the offense will be a challenge for Cedar Crest.

With a defensive group that's led in action so far, the Falcons have been able to take advantage of turnovers. They've earned four defensive scores through six games, and only allowed more than seven points in just two contests thus far. If the Falcons' defensive front can make plays at the line, their linebacking group and secondary has shown a knack for big moments. The team's first undefeated matchup this year has lots on the line, as the Falcons can prove themselves as contenders in Section 1 with just a few weeks until the postseason.

Lebanon (0-6) vs. Elizabethtown (1-5)

The Cedars have yet to look competitive in a game this year, but their Week 7 matchup has a chance for electric action despite the records involved. The most recent game for Lebanon saw senior quarterback Brandyn Castro lead a few big passing strikes in a 54-14 loss to Conestoga Valley, and it seems like the game flow will be more favorable against the Bears.

Elizabethtown saw its first win in its most recent matchup, as the Bears beat Muhlenberg 36-34 at their home stadium. This time the Bears will be on the road, but their win showed talent for the Cedars to keep their focus on. The Bears' first score versus the Muhls was a 69-yard run by freshman rusher Prince Wratto, and the scoring went back and forth for the remainder. The Bears used two quarterbacks versus Muhlenberg, as senior Brayden Huber and sophomore Gannon Shank both threw touchdowns. Along with a big performance from Wratto, senior receiver Alexis Cintron grabbed four catches for both passing touchdowns to secure the first win for Elizabethtown.

Lebanon will certainly face a challenge in the Bears, but this could be a statement game for coach Tyler Pritchett's defense while the matchup should keep the Cedars rushing often to control the clock.

ELCO (2-4) vs. Octorara (3-3)

The Raiders have seen some high-action games this year, and the next is an important one for both sidelines. ELCO sits at No. 13 in the 4A power rankings; Octorara is No. 11, and the top 10 teams make the postseason. So a win versus Octorara would be massive for the team's postseason hopes.

The Braves had a strong start to the year, but consecutive losses have pushed them back to a .500 winning percentage. The offense is led by sophomore quarterback Collin Wood and a deep rushing attack, as Wood has tallied 552 passing yards along with three scores and five interceptions. Wood's rushing attack headlines four backs that have totaled 641 yards and nine touchdowns, so ELCO's focus should be winning the line of scrimmage.

Defensively, the Braves are a strong group led by their front seven but have playmakers at all levels. Along with tallying 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks thus far, the squad has forced 14 turnovers total against opponents. If ELCO's rushing game can see success on offense, senior quarterback Steven Rosado could lead another electric outcome.

Palmyra (1-5) at Lower Dauphin (2-4)

The Cougars head into Hummelstown to begin a three-game road slate, and the first comes against the Falcons. Lower Dauphin is coming in off of three straight road trips of its own, and so there will be some excitement for the squad to be back at home. Its most recent loss was a 24-23 overtime loss to Shippensburg, and the Falcons carry a losing streak at three so far.

Offensively, they've seen two quarterbacks play throughout the year along with several playmakers step up around the position. Senior passer Carter Burton has been the starter under center, and has thrown for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Falcons' best weapon has been senior receiver Brandon Fritz, who has hauled in 27 catches for 405 yards and four scores through six weeks of action. Palmyra has seen players step up this year, but go into their second game with sophomore Roman Russek as quarterback after an injury to Ryan Kowalski. If the Cougars can get some big plays they have the ability to challenge opponents both on the ground and through the air, but this looks like a crucial game for the campaign.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Week 7 football preview: Matchups with playoff implications begin