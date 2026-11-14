🚧 Drainage work starting on Route 72 near Route 22 in Union Twp

PennDOT will start drainage work next week on Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) at the Route 22 (Allentown Boulevard) interchange in Union Township, Lebanon County.

Work starts next week at 8:30 AM daily , weather permitting

, weather permitting Expect short-term daytime shoulder and lane restrictions for about three weeks

for about This is part of a larger $3,487,000 resurfacing and safety project on Route 72 from Jonestown Road to Huckleberry Road

on Route 72 from After drainage work, construction will pause for winter; the rest of the project will be done in spring 2027 , with all work expected to finish by July 19, 2027

, with all work expected to finish by Most work will be at night , but some paving and other tasks may happen during the day

, but some paving and other tasks may happen during the day Future phases will include single-lane restrictions and overnight ramp/road detours; PennDOT will announce detours before they start

For live traffic and detour info, use www.511PA.com or call 5-1-1. Media contact: Mike Crochunis – mcrochunis@pa.gov, 717-418-5017.