🏛️ PA Superior Court backs Lebanon County probation rules

🏛️ PA Court Upholds Lebanon County Probation Rules in Fraud Case

This decision from the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, filed on November 6, 2026, explains why the court agreed with the Lebanon County judge who kept standard probation rules in place for Jasira Mary Velez Vega.

What Happened in the Original Case

On August 11, 2024, someone accidentally left a debit card on the counter at a gas station. About 10 minutes later, Jasira Velez Vega took the card, hid it in her shirt, and used it to make a $22.90 purchase.

When police interviewed her, she admitted, “Yeah. I took it and used it, and then I threw it away.”

She was charged with:

Access device fraud – 18 Pa.C.S.A. § 4106(a)(1)(ii)

– Theft of property – 18 Pa.C.S.A. § 3924

She pleaded guilty to both charges on May 1, 2025.

Sentencing was delayed so the court could get a presentence investigation report. Before sentencing, she filed a memo asking the judge to remove some of the general rules of probation, arguing they were not tailored to her and had no connection to her crime.

On June 18, 2025, the Lebanon County judge:

Sentenced her to 24 months of probation

Required her to follow all general probation and parole conditions

Added a special condition: she must be in full‑time work, school, or community service

She got a written copy of the rules at sentencing.

She then filed a motion asking the court to reconsider the sentence “as it relates to the general rules of probation,” again arguing they were not tailored to her. The court treated this as a post‑sentence motion and denied it on July 18, 2025. She appealed to the Superior Court.

What the Appeal Was About

On appeal, she raised one issue:

Did the trial court make a mistake or abuse its discretion by applying the standard general rules of probation instead of tailoring the rules and conditions specifically to her?

The Superior Court explained that:

Complaints about probation conditions are challenges to the discretionary aspects of a sentence.

are challenges to the of a sentence. These are not automatic appeals; they are treated like a petition asking permission to appeal.

To reach the merits, four things must be met:

Timely notice of appeal – she met this. Issue preserved in the trial court – she did this in her reconsideration motion. Rule 2119(f) statement in her brief – she did not include a separate one, but the Commonwealth did not object, so the court let it slide. A “substantial question” under the Sentencing Code.

Using cases like Commonwealth v. Zirkle, Seiden, and Fullin, the court said a substantial question exists when someone makes a real argument that a sentence conflicts with the Sentencing Code or basic sentencing norms. A claim that a probation condition has no connection to rehabilitation can qualify. The court held she did raise a substantial question and moved on to the merits.

Legal Standards the Court Applied

Under 42 Pa.C.S.A. § 9721(b), a sentence must consider:

Protection of the public

The seriousness of the offense for the victim and community

of the offense for the victim and community The rehabilitative needs of the defendant

The Superior Court reviews sentences for abuse of discretion – meaning the trial judge ignored or misapplied the law, acted with bias, or made a clearly unreasonable decision.

Under 42 Pa.C.S.A. § 9781(d), the appellate court looks at:

The offense and the defendant’s history and characteristics

and the defendant’s The trial court’s chance to observe the defendant and any presentence report

The reasons the judge gave

the judge gave The sentencing guidelines

For probation conditions, 42 Pa.C.S.A. § 9763(b) says:

Conditions must be based on individual circumstances

They must be the least restrictive way to promote rehabilitation and protect the public

way to promote rehabilitation and protect the public The statute lists possible conditions and includes a catchall allowing courts to require other things reasonably related to rehabilitation (§ 9763(b)(15))

The court, citing Seiden, Hall, and Laughman, stressed:

Conditions must be reasonable and serve goals like recognizing wrongdoing, preventing future crime, and encouraging law‑abiding behavior.

and serve goals like recognizing wrongdoing, preventing future crime, and encouraging law‑abiding behavior. One part of “reasonableness” is that a condition should have a nexus (connection) to the crime or to rehabilitation.

to the crime or to rehabilitation. People on probation do not have all the same constitutional rights as people not under supervision (citing Commonwealth v. Glawinski).

The Specific Probation Conditions She Challenged

Condition 6 – Residence and Home Visits

She cannot change her residence without permission.

After moving, she must report the new address to Probation within 15 days .

. She must allow her officer to visit her home at any time to check compliance.

She argued this had no rehabilitative purpose because she was not homeless or transient.

The trial court said this helps ensure she is not living or staying in a place that encourages crime and lets officers know where she is. The Superior Court agreed, noting that address‑change notification is specifically listed in § 9763(b)(11) and that officers must know where people on probation are. No abuse of discretion.

Condition 7 – Travel and Overnight Stays

She must get permission for overnight travel away from her approved residence for more than 48 hours .

. Any travel outside Pennsylvania requires following Interstate Compact rules and written permission.

requires following rules and written permission. Travel can be denied if she is behind on fines, costs, or restitution.

She said this had no rehabilitative purpose.

The trial court and Superior Court both held it was reasonable: officers need to know where someone on probation is to enforce other conditions. No abuse of discretion.

Condition 10 – Dangerous Behavior

She must “refrain from overt behavior which threatens or presents clear and present danger to yourself or others.”

She argued this was too broad and could cover protected conduct, but did not explain how.

The trial court found it reasonable because it:

Deters future crime

Encourages law‑abiding behavior

Protects the public

The Superior Court agreed: this condition reasonably supports public safety and legal compliance.

Condition 11 – Firearms and Weapons Ban

She may not possess, buy, receive, sell, or transport: Firearms (handguns, shotguns, rifles, or parts) Ammunition Imitation firearms Explosives Any other deadly weapons or instruments of crime



She argued there was no connection to her crime (no gun was used) and that it limited a constitutional right.

The trial court said this condition:

Helps deter future crime

Protects the public

Protects probation officers who visit homes

The Superior Court agreed and added:

A weapons ban is specifically allowed under § 9763(b)(9) .

. No case was cited or found where such a ban was ruled unreasonable even when the crime did not involve a weapon.

People on probation have limited constitutional rights.

The court held condition 11 was reasonable for rehabilitation and safety.

Condition 13 – Transfer Fee for Moving Supervision

If she asks to transfer supervision to another Pennsylvania county or another state (Interstate Compact), she will be charged an administrative fee .

or another (Interstate Compact), she will be charged an . The fee is not refunded if the other place rejects the transfer.

if the other place rejects the transfer. If accepted, she must follow both Lebanon County rules and the new jurisdiction’s rules.

She argued this was inaccurate, did not apply to her, and had no nexus to her crime because she had no plans to move.

The trial court said she cannot know the future; if she never asks to transfer, the condition does nothing. If she does, the fee rule applies. The Superior Court agreed and described this as basically a notice about a possible future fee. No abuse of discretion.

Condition 14 – DNA Sample Requirement

It states that under Act 147 of 2018, people with certain convictions must give a DNA sample before work release, release from jail, or discharge from supervision, and that results go to the Pennsylvania State Police.

She argued she was not required to give DNA because she was convicted of a misdemeanor of the second degree.

The trial court found that access device fraud is one of the listed offenses that requires DNA.

The Superior Court agreed, citing:

44 Pa.C.S.A. § 2316(a) – requires DNA from people convicted of a felony sex offense or other specified offense

– requires DNA from people convicted of a felony sex offense 44 Pa.C.S.A. § 2303 – defines “other specified offense” to include: 18 Pa.C.S.A. § 4106 (access device fraud) Chapter 39 theft and related offenses

– defines “other specified offense” to include:

Because she pleaded guilty to access device fraud and theft, she must submit a DNA sample. Condition 14 correctly applies to her.

Condition 15 – Megan’s Law Registrants

Says that if she is a required registrant under Pennsylvania Megan’s Law, she must confirm within 72 hours that any change of address or employment was reported at an approved registration site.

The trial court admitted this condition does not apply to her, but kept it in the general rules because it only applies “if” someone is a registrant.

The Superior Court agreed: the condition is part of the standard rules, is clearly limited to registrants, and has no effect on her supervision because she is not one.

Final Outcome

After reviewing all the challenged conditions and the law, the Superior Court held that the Lebanon County judge did not abuse his discretion. The general rules of probation and the specific conditions she challenged were upheld.

The judgment of sentence was affirmed, and the memorandum decision was filed on November 6, 2026, with judgment entered by Prothonotary Benjamin D. Kohler.