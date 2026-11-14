Leawood’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with openings from grocery to senior care to beauty. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cosentino's Food Stores (Price Chopper #121)

Cosentino's Food Stores (Price Chopper #121) Location: 3700 W 95th St, Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help in the meat department with cutting, smoking, stocking, and displaying meat, while assisting customers at the counter. This role is active and hands-on, with excellent benefits and on-the-job training; you’ll need to handle lifting, cooler temps, and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: THE NAIL BAR

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: In-person (schedule flexible)

In-person (schedule flexible) Pay: $30.00 – $60.00 per hour

Work in an elevated, non-toxic luxury nail bar focused on calm, high-quality guest experiences. Kansas nail license required; you’ll get tools provided, flexible schedule, paid time off, and employee discounts, so you can focus on your craft and growing your skills.

Employer: Tutera Senior Living and Health Care

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Prepare and serve meals for senior residents, following menus and food safety rules in a long-term care setting. This is a good fit if you enjoy cooking for a crowd and want strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid time off, and growth through Tutera University.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often pop up at the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.