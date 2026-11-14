Leawood’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in real estate and wellness. If you like fast-paced work and client-facing roles, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Peak Real Estate Partners

Peak Real Estate Partners Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support marketing for commercial properties across the KC metro and beyond. You’ll create flyers and brochures, manage the website and listings, run social media and email campaigns, and work closely with brokers and property managers. Great fit if you have a marketing or design degree and know tools like Adobe Creative Suite or Canva.

Employer: Sunlighten

Location: Leawood, KS (on-site at HQ, hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the logistics for trade shows and industry events from start to finish—calendars, vendors, shipping, travel, budgets, and live event support. You’ll also help with sales materials and admin support. Comes with strong benefits, including hybrid schedule, on-site fitness center, lunch program with a James Beard–winning chef, 401(k) with contributions, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same details: Event Operations Coordinator)

Employer: Sunlighten

Location: Leawood, KS (and select states: AZ, FL, GA, KS, MI, MO, NC, NE, NV, SC, TX, TN)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base $75K + commission, OTE around $120K in year one

High-earning B2B role selling wellness solutions to spas, wellness centers, hotels, luxury home builders, and more. You’ll prospect, build a pipeline, run demos, and close deals, ideally using an existing network in luxury, fitness, or hospitality. Includes strong benefits and perks like on-site fitness center, lunch program, 401(k) with contributions, profit sharing, and discounts on saunas and spa services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting makes the fit clearer than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.