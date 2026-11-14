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👔 Leawood, KS Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Leawood is busy right now with leadership roles, from wellness tech to restaurant management. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these are worth a look.
Chief Growth Officer
- Employer: Sunlighten
- Location: Leawood, KS (HQ – local or relocation to KC required)
- Type: Full-time, Executive
- Salary: Not listed
Lead global growth for a wellness brand known for infrared saunas and health tech. You’ll own global marketing, brand strategy, digital commerce, AI-driven customer journeys, and non–sales-assisted revenue across multiple brands and international markets, while partnering closely with Sales and Product.
Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed
General Manager #1085
- Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches (Bushwood Investments, LLC franchise)
- Location: Leawood, KS – 4302 W 119th St, 66209
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Salary: $51,000 – $56,000 per year + bonus pay
Run a busy sandwich shop with a hands-on leadership role where you hire, train, schedule, and drive sales. Comes with monthly bonus plan, health/dental/vision, PTO, employee discounts, and paid training, ideal if you have 2+ years as a restaurant GM and like a fast-paced, people-focused job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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