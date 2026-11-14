Leawood is busy right now with leadership roles, from wellness tech to restaurant management. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sunlighten

Sunlighten Location: Leawood, KS (HQ – local or relocation to KC required)

Type: Full-time, Executive

Salary: Not listed

Lead global growth for a wellness brand known for infrared saunas and health tech. You’ll own global marketing, brand strategy, digital commerce, AI-driven customer journeys, and non–sales-assisted revenue across multiple brands and international markets, while partnering closely with Sales and Product.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches (Bushwood Investments, LLC franchise)

Location: Leawood, KS – 4302 W 119th St, 66209

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: $51,000 – $56,000 per year + bonus pay

Run a busy sandwich shop with a hands-on leadership role where you hire, train, schedule, and drive sales. Comes with monthly bonus plan, health/dental/vision, PTO, employee discounts, and paid training, ideal if you have 2+ years as a restaurant GM and like a fast-paced, people-focused job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.