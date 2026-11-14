Leawood’s banking scene is busy right now—especially for folks with audit, fraud, and commercial credit skills. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Sunflower Bank Mortgage Lending

Sunflower Bank Mortgage Lending Location: Leawood, KS (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay depends on experience and location (no range listed)

Mid-level IT audit role supporting the bank’s internal audit plan. You’ll test IT controls (access, change management, data integrity), document workpapers, and help spot control gaps while working closely with audit leadership. Strong fit if you have 5+ years of IT internal audit in financial services and hold or are pursuing an audit certification like CISA/CISM.

Employer: Busey

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$29/hour (plus potential bonus)

Frontline fraud role watching over online banking activity. You’ll review fraud alerts, call clients to confirm suspicious transactions, lock down access when needed, and document each case. Good match if you have 1–3 years in banking, fraud prevention, or customer service and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work.

Employer: Busey

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,000–$134,000/year (plus potential bonus)

Senior role managing a portfolio of complex, troubled commercial loans. You’ll design collection strategies, negotiate with borrowers and attorneys, and work to maximize recoveries and reduce losses for the bank. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, formal credit training, and 5+ years of special assets experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.