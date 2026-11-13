Leawood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel tech roles to private practice therapy and weekend rehab work. If you’re in healthcare and want flexibility, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , night shift

Travel assignment, , , Pay: $2,039 per week (based on 8‑hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

Use your Radiology Technologist (ARRT R) skills on a travel contract with weekly pay and day‑one benefits. You’ll handle diagnostic imaging, work nights, and need at least 1–2 years of experience plus BLS and ARRT.

Employer: Psychological Therapy Associates

Location: Leawood, KS (Hybrid: in‑office + telehealth)

Type: Full-time, W‑2

Salary: $60,000–$80,000 per year

Private practice role seeing kids, teens, and adults with a 50/50 in‑person and remote mix. You’ll have furnished office space, billing and marketing support, health insurance, PTO, parental leave, and a steady Monday–Friday schedule if you hold a Kansas clinical license (LCAC, LCPC, LMFT, psychologist, etc.).

Employer: The Healthcare Resort of Leawood (Ensign affiliate)

(Ensign affiliate) Location: Leawood, KS

Type: PRN, weekend schedule

Salary: Not listed (pay is described as competitive)

Perfect if you want extra weekend hours in a post‑acute and long‑term care setting. You’ll support geriatric patients with ADLs and rehab under OT supervision; new grads are welcome with an accredited COTA degree and active state license.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Location: Leawood, KS (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Contract

Compensation: Commission-based only (top tiers around 16–18% of gross treatment revenue, no base pay)

Great fit for an experienced injector with an existing client base. You’ll perform Botox, fillers, Kybella, RF microneedling, IPL, CO₂ laser, and more, with flexible scheduling, PTO accrual after 90 days, discounts on services, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like hours and start dates are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.