Leawood’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for friendly, people-first roles. If you like helping customers and keeping a store buzzing, these are worth a look.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

Madewell (J.Crew Group) Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$15.52/hour

Why it’s interesting: Fashion-forward role where you help shoppers find their style, support store operations, and work with a tight-knit team. Perks include bonus programs, up to 60% off J.Crew/Madewell, travel and fitness discounts, and a 401(k) with company match (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Leawood, KS (The Shops at Prairie Village)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay with variable compensation (exact range not listed)

Competitive base pay with (exact range not listed) Why it’s interesting: Help launch a new store and make glasses shopping actually fun, with a mix of customer service, style advice, and problem-solving. Full-time benefits include health, vision, dental, paid time off, 401(k), parental leave, free eyewear, and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-line luxury retail role where you give personalized styling help, build client relationships, and use omni-channel tools (mobile POS, social selling). Offers access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), parental leave, disability insurance, and tuition assistance (per company benefits list).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each brand often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.