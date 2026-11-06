📋 Leawood Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk & Office Roles

Leawood has a nice mix of front desk, salon, and finance office roles right now. Good options here if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Sunlighten

Sunlighten Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9–5)

Salary: Starting at $16/hour

Be the warm, friendly face at the front desk for a growing wellness company. You’ll greet visitors, handle mail and deliveries, keep common areas stocked and tidy, and support teams with light clerical work. Strong perks here: PTO, free lunches from a James Beard–winning chef, on-site fitness center, health benefits, 401(k), and profit sharing.

Employer: Not listed (local salon)

Not listed (local salon) Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Part-time (Tues & Wed, 9:00 am–5:30 pm only )

(Tues & Wed, ) Salary: $17–$20/hour

Perfect if you want steady hours but not a full workweek. You’ll welcome clients, answer phones, help with scheduling, support retail sales, and keep the front area and admin tasks organized.

Employer: Benjamin F. Edwards

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you have Series 7 and 63/65 or 66 and experience in financial services. You’ll support a Financial Advisor with client service, account paperwork, money movements, reports, and scheduling, all in a professional office with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact duties and growth paths are in the full postings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.