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🏥 Leawood, KS Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Leawood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel nursing to vet care and pharmacy. If you’re looking to grow your medical career close to home, these are worth a look.
Travel Operating Room RN – $2,079/week (Travel)
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Leawood, KS
- Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 10‑hour day shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,079 per week
Travel OR RN role with strong pay, day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and options for pet-friendly housing. Good fit if you want OR experience, steady hours, and full travel-nurse benefits while working in a 13‑room OR.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Leawood, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary Range: $17 – $23.25/hour (depends on experience and other factors)
“Earn while you learn” apprenticeship that trains you to become a PTCB-certified Pharmacy Technician. Great entry into healthcare with benefits (for 30+ hrs/week), customer interaction, and hands-on pharmacy experience.
Registered Veterinary Technician (Full-Time)
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Leawood, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
Full-time vet tech role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life and disability, plus discounted vet care for your own pets. Backed by a large veterinary network focused on career growth, education support, and a strong, collaborative culture.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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