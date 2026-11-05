👔 Several Management & Leadership Roles Hiring Now in Leawood, KS

Leawood has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from construction and insurance to hotels and ed‑tech. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Russell Co.

Russell Co. Location: Leawood, KS (projects at various U.S. locations)

(projects at various U.S. locations) Type: Full-time

Lead complex data center builds, expansions, and retrofits from concept through commissioning. This role owns schedules, budgets, client relationships, and team leadership, with a strong focus on mission‑critical infrastructure.

Employer: Russell Co. (commercial construction)

(commercial construction) Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

High‑level role managing large commercial construction projects and driving new business. You’ll set project strategy, oversee budgets and schedules, and mentor PMs/engineers while building long‑term client relationships.

Employer: Allied National

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Senior insurance leader role over underwriting, coverage admin, and agent operations. You’ll manage multiple teams, own workflows and quality, report to top leadership, and use your 10+ years of health insurance experience to guide strategy.

Employer: MCR Hotels

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on hotel leadership role focused on guest satisfaction, spotless cleanliness, and team coaching. You’ll supervise daily operations, support hiring and training, help with scheduling and audits, and step in where needed across the property.

Employer: Ascend Learning

Location: Leawood, KS (role is remote within the U.S. )

(role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,100–$63,030/year (base pay hiring range)

Lead a video review team that protects exam integrity for a major healthcare/learning tech company. You’ll coordinate workloads, handle escalated cases, coach reviewers, and track quality and productivity metrics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.