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Leawood
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Leawood, KS
3 days ago
Leawood has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from fashion to fintech to hands-on property work.
Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on the job.
Part-Time Team Leader Keyholder
- Employer: Vera Bradley
- Location: Leawood, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hr starting (range $13.51–$20.24/hr)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and be a brand ambassador in a colorful, upbeat retail store. Comes with incentive pay, product discounts, 401(k) with match, wellness perks, and even volunteer PTO.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: EML (global payments/fintech company)
- Location: Leawood, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Phone-based support role handling payment card and merchant questions for a global fintech. Offers 20 days PTO + 5 flex days, paid birthday and volunteer days, strong medical, dental, vision, and employer-paid disability and life insurance.
Customer Service – Self Storage Manager
- Employer: Public Storage
- Location: Leawood, KS
- Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)
- Pay: $16.50/hr + potential performance bonuses
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of office and outdoor work, helping customers with storage needs and keeping properties in shape. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and mileage reimbursement when you travel between sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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