🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Leawood, KS

Leawood has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from fashion to fintech to hands-on property work.

Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on the job.

Employer: Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hr starting (range $13.51–$20.24/hr )

(range ) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and be a brand ambassador in a colorful, upbeat retail store. Comes with incentive pay, product discounts, 401(k) with match, wellness perks, and even volunteer PTO.

Employer: EML (global payments/fintech company)

(global payments/fintech company) Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Phone-based support role handling payment card and merchant questions for a global fintech. Offers 20 days PTO + 5 flex days, paid birthday and volunteer days, strong medical, dental, vision, and employer-paid disability and life insurance.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: Leawood, KS

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: $16.50/hr + potential performance bonuses

+ potential Why it’s worth a look: Mix of office and outdoor work, helping customers with storage needs and keeping properties in shape. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and mileage reimbursement when you travel between sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.