Leavenworth has some solid food service openings right now, from school cafeterias to fast-food management. Good mix of steady weekday hours and growth-focused roles.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay (not listed), paid vacation, up to 4 paid holidays + 2 personal days, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) or IRA, disability and life insurance, tuition help through Archways to Opportunity

Run shifts, lead the crew, and keep things moving fast and friendly. This is a good fit if you’re 18+, have some leadership or restaurant/retail experience, and want real advancement plus strong benefits.

Employer: Chartwells School Dining Services K12 (Compass Group)

Location: Leavenworth School District, 200 N 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour (fixed rate)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~6:00 am–2:00 pm (school-year based; more details at interview)

School cafeteria role doing prep, serving, and cashier work with no nights or weekends. Prior food service experience is required, and you get access to benefits like retirement plan, discount programs, health and wellness perks, and full medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.

(Alternate posting of the same job is also on Indeed: Food Service Worker/Cashier – Chartwells K12)

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.