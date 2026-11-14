Leavenworth is busy hiring in healthcare right now, especially for nurses and eye care support. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Leavenworth, KS (travel to Veterans’ homes in the area)

(travel to Veterans’ homes in the area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA Nurse pay (exact amount not listed)

Home care role where you visit Veterans in their homes and manage complex, chronic conditions. Day shift, government car for home visits, and the full VA Nurse Total Rewards package (competitive pay, regular increases, potential performance awards).

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA Nurse pay (exact amount not listed)

Hospital-based Med/Surg RN role with a focus on patient education and coordinated care. Includes VA Nurse Total Rewards, up to 50 days paid time off per year, federal pension, 401(k) with VA contributions, and day shift with rotation to nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: EyeCare Partners – The Eye Doctors

Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on eye care support role doing pre-testing and patient prep for the optometrist. Training is provided, and you get medical, vision, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and paid maternity leave.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.