Leavenworth’s food scene is busy, especially on and around the base. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours.

Employer: Army & Airforce Exchange Service

Army & Airforce Exchange Service Location: Leavenworth, KS (military base)

(military base) Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly) Salary: Not listed

Make handcrafted Starbucks drinks, chat with regulars, and be part of a tight on-base community. Flexible scheduling, shift/holiday pay for those who qualify, plus access to base facilities.

Employer: Army & Airforce Exchange Service

Army & Airforce Exchange Service Location: Leavenworth, KS (Lewis & Clark Charley’s Steakery on base)

(Lewis & Clark Charley’s Steakery on base) Type: Not listed (hourly role)

Not listed (hourly role) Salary: Not listed

Grill cheesesteaks to order, serve fresh lemonade, and work face-to-face with customers in a fun, fast spot. Monday–Friday schedule is a big plus, with flexible hours and shift/holiday pay for eligible staff.

Employer: Morrison Living

Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000 + benefits

Lead kitchen operations for both a university and a senior living community, with a focus on menu planning, food quality, and staff training. This role comes with a strong benefits package and is ideal for chefs with 3–5+ years of management experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.