📅 Epic fantasy author talk for adults at the library

New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Roanhorse is hosting an event all about her “Between Earth and Sky” fantasy trilogy.

This program is for adults and will explore a world of celestial magic, political intrigue, and ancient prophecies.

Registration is required to attend.

If you enjoy epic fantasy or want to hear directly from the author about her books and world-building, be sure to sign up through the Leavenworth Public Library event calendar.