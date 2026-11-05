📋 Leavenworth, KS Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Openings

Leavenworth has a steady stream of office and admin roles, from schools to healthcare to higher ed. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: University of Saint Mary

University of Saint Mary Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the University President with high-level scheduling, board meetings, budgets, travel, and special projects. This role is ideal if you have strong Microsoft Office skills, 5+ years of admin experience, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, and generous tuition remission for you and your family.

Employer: Kansas Medical Clinic, PA

Kansas Medical Clinic, PA Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Listed as Full-time , PRN schedule (minimum one day per month)

Listed as , PRN schedule (minimum one day per month) Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a medical clinic: checking in patients, updating insurance and contact info, taking payments, and managing appointments in the EMR system. Good fit if you have customer service experience, can learn computer systems quickly, and want health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: USD 207 Fort Leavenworth School District

Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time, Classified

Pay: $17 – $29.94 per hour, based on relevant school experience

Front office support in an elementary school, helping the principal, staff, students, and parents. You’ll handle attendance, records, phone calls, visitors, and basic accounting/record-keeping—great if you enjoy working with kids and want a school-based schedule.

Employer: CoreCivic

Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75 per hour

Handle incoming and outgoing mail and packages (USPS, UPS, FedEx) in a secure facility. This is a good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with basic computer work, and meet the 21+ age and valid driver’s license requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.