🎓 Multiple Montessori Teaching Roles in Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth is a sweet spot right now if you love working with little kids. One school, Guidepost Montessori, is hiring for several roles across infant, preschool, and assistant positions.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,000–$45,000

Lead a calm, nurturing classroom for infants ages 0–3 in a fully set-up Montessori environment. This role is great if you love early development, want sponsored Montessori training, and like partnering closely with families.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Run a mixed-age preschool class for children 3–6 with hands-on materials for reading, math, science, and practical life skills. Good fit if you enjoy child-led learning, want sponsored Montessori certification, and like building strong relationships with families.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Guidepost Montessori Location: Leavenworth, KS

Type: Likely full-time (check posting)

Likely full-time (check posting) Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Support infant, toddler, or preschool classrooms for ages 0–6 and help keep the space calm, beautiful, and engaging. Ideal if you’re newer to Montessori, love working with young kids, and want fully sponsored training, strong mentorship, and room to grow.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.