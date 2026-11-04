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🏥 Leavenworth KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Leavenworth’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep growing your skills.
Autism Support Technician
- Employer: Limitless ABA, LLC.
- Location: Leavenworth, KS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour
Work 1:1 with kids ages 2–10 with autism using play-based ABA therapy. Daytime hours only (no nights or weekends), paid RBT training, PTO, holidays, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and room to grow into advanced ABA roles.
Behavioral Health LPN – Nights
- Employer: Saint John Hospital (Prime Healthcare)
- Location: Leavenworth, KS – Behavioral Health Unit
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00 pm – 7:00 am, 12-hour shifts)
- Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates
Provide hands-on nursing care for patients with acute mental health needs in an inpatient unit. You’ll handle meds, monitoring, crisis support, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team, with full Prime Healthcare benefits.
Registered Nurse – Corrections
- Employer: Accountable Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Leavenworth, KS (hospital/jail units)
- Type: Full-time contract – Local or Travel, 3x12s (Days or Nights)
RN role in a corrections setting, floating between hospital and jail units with inmates. Requires 1 year of psych experience in the last 3 years, BLS, valid DL, and active KS or Compact RN license, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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