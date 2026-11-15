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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Leander Right Now
Leander neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from home upgrades to party supplies and sports gear.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your home, your next event, or your weekend plans.
Pink Folding Walker with Wheels
Item: Pink folding walker with wheels
Details: Adjustable-height walker with hand grips and a front crossbar. Folds for easier storage and transport.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Highlands at Crystal Falls, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet
Item: Brushed nickel kitchen faucet with pull-down sprayer
Details: Includes installation hoses. Great if you’re updating a sink or replacing an older faucet.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Reagan's Overlook, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Bride to Be Sash & Veil
Item: Bride to Be sash and veil set
Details: White sash with gold lettering, perfect for bridal showers or bachelorette parties.
Condition: Used once
Location: Oak Ridge, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Spalding Portable Basketball Hoop
Item: Spalding portable basketball hoop
Details: Adjustable height with a sturdy base, good for driveway games or practice.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Crystal Falls Grand Mesa, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Wedding Bubbles Bottle
Item: Clear wedding bubbles bottle with white cap
Details: 20 brand new bottles of bubbles, nice for wedding exits, parties, or kids’ games.
Condition: Brand new
Location: Oak Ridge, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer 32 fl oz
Item: Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin coffee creamer, 32 fl oz bottle
Details: Pumpkin spice–style flavor to add to your coffee. Check the listing for any date info.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westview Meadows, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Curbside Pickup Lot – Paint, Mats & More
Item: Mixed curbside freebies
Details:
- Waterproof paint – 3 gallons total
- Subaru Crosstrek mats
- Body Glove air pump
- Tile level adjuster
Items are set out for curbside pickup.
Pickup spot: 2225 Nightjar Song Drive, 78641 (Bar W Ranch, Leander, TX)
Source: nextdoor.com
Two-Light Wall Sconce
Item: Two-light wall sconce
Details: Brushed nickel finish with frosted glass shades. Good for bathroom or hallway lighting.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Reagan's Overlook, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Toilet Paper / Miscellaneous Holder
Item: Sturdy metal toilet paper / miscellaneous holder
Details: Freestanding bathroom holder for toilet paper and small items.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Reagan's Overlook, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Just Married Golf Cart Decoration Kit
Item: Just Married golf cart decoration kit
Details: Complete set with banners, signs, and decorative pieces to dress up a golf cart for a wedding send-off.
Condition: Used once
Location: Oak Ridge, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Moronia 78.7" Rustic Brown 2-Person Computer Desk
Item: Moronia 78.7 in. rectangular rustic brown wood 2-person computer desk
Details:
- Seller has two of these desks
- Lightly used, described as in good condition
- Tabletops are removed, frames are still together
- Long enough to seat two people side by side
Pickup: Must pick up from the poster
Location: Mel Mathis Blvd, Leander, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head over quickly—these free deals in Leander tend to disappear fast once neighbors spot them.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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