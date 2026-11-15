Leander neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from home upgrades to party supplies and sports gear.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your home, your next event, or your weekend plans.

Item: Pink folding walker with wheels

Details: Adjustable-height walker with hand grips and a front crossbar. Folds for easier storage and transport.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Highlands at Crystal Falls, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Brushed nickel kitchen faucet with pull-down sprayer

Details: Includes installation hoses. Great if you’re updating a sink or replacing an older faucet.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Reagan's Overlook, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Bride to Be sash and veil set

Details: White sash with gold lettering, perfect for bridal showers or bachelorette parties.

Condition: Used once

Location: Oak Ridge, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Spalding portable basketball hoop

Details: Adjustable height with a sturdy base, good for driveway games or practice.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Crystal Falls Grand Mesa, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Clear wedding bubbles bottle with white cap

Details: 20 brand new bottles of bubbles, nice for wedding exits, parties, or kids’ games.

Condition: Brand new

Location: Oak Ridge, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin coffee creamer, 32 fl oz bottle

Details: Pumpkin spice–style flavor to add to your coffee. Check the listing for any date info.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westview Meadows, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Mixed curbside freebies

Details:

Waterproof paint – 3 gallons total

Subaru Crosstrek mats

Body Glove air pump

Tile level adjuster

Items are set out for curbside pickup.

Pickup spot: 2225 Nightjar Song Drive, 78641 (Bar W Ranch, Leander, TX)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two-light wall sconce

Details: Brushed nickel finish with frosted glass shades. Good for bathroom or hallway lighting.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Reagan's Overlook, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Sturdy metal toilet paper / miscellaneous holder

Details: Freestanding bathroom holder for toilet paper and small items.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Reagan's Overlook, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Just Married golf cart decoration kit

Details: Complete set with banners, signs, and decorative pieces to dress up a golf cart for a wedding send-off.

Condition: Used once

Location: Oak Ridge, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Moronia 78.7 in. rectangular rustic brown wood 2-person computer desk

Details:

Seller has two of these desks

of these desks Lightly used, described as in good condition

Tabletops are removed, frames are still together

Long enough to seat two people side by side

Pickup: Must pick up from the poster

Location: Mel Mathis Blvd, Leander, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head over quickly—these free deals in Leander tend to disappear fast once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.