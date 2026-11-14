Leander’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and medical offices popping up around town. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and work in patient care.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW Round Rock Medical Center)

Baylor Scott & White Health (BSW Round Rock Medical Center) Location: Leander, TX

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., call included)

(Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., call included) Salary: Not listed

Work in interventional radiology at the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas. This role is hands-on with IR procedures, offers immediate eligibility for health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and PTO starting day 1. ARRT-R is required, with IR-related certifications to follow.

Employer: Noble Dental Studio (private practice)

(private practice) Location: Leander, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour (based on experience)

Join a small, privately owned dental office where visits are not rushed and team culture matters. You’ll assist chairside, handle digital X-rays and lab cases, and help keep the clinic running smoothly. Set schedule: Mon & Thu 9–6, Tue & Fri 8–5. Registered Dental Assistant license required.

Employer: Results Physiotherapy (Upstream Rehabilitation network)

(Upstream Rehabilitation network) Location: Leander, TX

Type: Full-time (part-time and PRN also mentioned)

(part-time and PRN also mentioned) Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 + potential monthly bonus

Outpatient ortho PT role with strong mentorship, clear growth paths, and a monthly bonus program that most clinicians qualify for. Benefits can include student loan repayment help, 100% employer-paid medical option, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and robust CEU support. Open to new grads with a Texas PT license (or eligibility).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.