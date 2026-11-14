⚠️ City working on ongoing recycling delays

The City of Leander says there have been several lapses in recycling service in recent weeks from the City’s contractor, Al Clawson Disposal, Inc.

Because these disruptions are happening more often, City staff spoke with Clawson on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 and are setting up regular operational meetings to find the causes and long-term fixes.

The City says the impacts on residents are significant and they are actively working to reduce future service lapses. They also apologize for the inconvenience and thank residents for their patience.

If your recycling has been missed or you have other issues, email [email protected] to report problems or share concerns.