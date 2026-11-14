⚠️ City working on ongoing recycling service delays

The City of Leander reports that, over the past few weeks, there have been several lapses in recycling services provided by Al Clawson Disposal, Inc.

On Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, City staff contacted Clawson to set up regular operational meetings to review what’s causing the disruptions and to work on permanent fixes.

The City says these service issues are significant and that they are actively working to reduce future lapses. They also apologize for the impact on residents and thank everyone for their patience.

If your recycling has been missed or you notice other problems, you can email [email protected] to report issues or share concerns.