undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Kittens Waiting for Loving Homes in Leander, TX
Looking for a new feline friend in Leander, TX? These adoptable kittens are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
All cats listed are at Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center. Adoption fees are $150 unless noted, and details like vaccines or spay/neuter can be confirmed directly with the shelter.
Smoke
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Smoke is a handsome gray/blue American Shorthair kitten. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, this little guy could be the one. Contact the shelter to ask about his health, vaccines, and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Smoke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zinnia
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Zinnia is a baby Domestic Mediumhair with a lovely brown tabby and white coat. She’s still young and ready to bond closely with her new people. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and whether she might be a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Zinnia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherry
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Gray or Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Cherry is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten with a soft white and gray/blue coat. If you love longhaired cats and don’t mind a little extra brushing, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Leander, TX, please consider visiting Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center or calling (512) 260-3602 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.