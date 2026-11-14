Looking for a new feline friend in Leander, TX? These adoptable kittens are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

All cats listed are at Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center. Adoption fees are $150 unless noted, and details like vaccines or spay/neuter can be confirmed directly with the shelter.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Smoke is a handsome gray/blue American Shorthair kitten. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, this little guy could be the one. Contact the shelter to ask about his health, vaccines, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Smoke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Zinnia is a baby Domestic Mediumhair with a lovely brown tabby and white coat. She’s still young and ready to bond closely with her new people. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and whether she might be a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Zinnia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Gray or Blue

White/Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Cherry is a fluffy Domestic Longhair kitten with a soft white and gray/blue coat. If you love longhaired cats and don’t mind a little extra brushing, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Leander, TX, please consider visiting Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center or calling (512) 260-3602 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.