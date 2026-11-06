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Leander

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Leander

8 days ago

Leander has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are at Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center and are hoping to meet you soon.

Riley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxKNk_1GoSdIBP00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Adult (about 5 years old)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black/White
  • Size: About 65 lbs
  • Adoption fee: $350
  • Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
  • Phone: (512) 260-3602

Riley is already neutered and described as affectionate, energetic, and playful. He’s a big, friendly boy who would love an active home where he can share his happy spirit and get plenty of playtime and love.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Elvis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DLEQ_1GoSdIBP00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream/Black
  • Adoption fee: $350
  • Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
  • Phone: (512) 260-3602

Elvis is a small mixed-breed adult boy with a cream and black coat. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and start his next chapter with a loving family.

👉 Meet Elvis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rose Quartz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQGtr_1GoSdIBP00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $500
  • Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
  • Phone: (512) 260-3602

Rose Quartz is a small adult girl with a sleek black coat. She’s waiting for someone to notice her and bring her into a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Rose Quartz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Priscilla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZ69K_1GoSdIBP00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $400
  • Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
  • Phone: (512) 260-3602

Priscilla is a young, small mixed-breed pup with a pretty white, brown, and chocolate coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Presley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0varrt_1GoSdIBP00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $400
  • Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
  • Phone: (512) 260-3602

Presley is a young, small mixed-breed boy with a soft, light-colored coat. He’s ready to grow up in a real home with people who will love and guide him.

👉 Meet Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Princess Pickle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022ewX_1GoSdIBP00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $500
  • Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
  • Phone: (512) 260-3602

Princess Pickle is a medium-sized adult girl with a tan/fawn coat and a royal name to match her charm. She’s hoping for a family who will treat her like the princess she is.

👉 Meet Princess Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Leander, TX, consider visiting Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (512) 260-3602 can help you confirm visiting hours and ask any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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