🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Leander

Leander has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are at Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center and are hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Size: About 65 lbs

About Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Riley is already neutered and described as affectionate, energetic, and playful. He’s a big, friendly boy who would love an active home where he can share his happy spirit and get plenty of playtime and love.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Black

Cream/Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Elvis is a small mixed-breed adult boy with a cream and black coat. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and start his next chapter with a loving family.

👉 Meet Elvis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Rose Quartz is a small adult girl with a sleek black coat. She’s waiting for someone to notice her and bring her into a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Rose Quartz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Priscilla is a young, small mixed-breed pup with a pretty white, brown, and chocolate coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Presley is a young, small mixed-breed boy with a soft, light-colored coat. He’s ready to grow up in a real home with people who will love and guide him.

👉 Meet Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center

Phone: (512) 260-3602

Princess Pickle is a medium-sized adult girl with a tan/fawn coat and a royal name to match her charm. She’s hoping for a family who will treat her like the princess she is.

👉 Meet Princess Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Leander, TX, consider visiting Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (512) 260-3602 can help you confirm visiting hours and ask any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.