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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Leander
Leander has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. All of these pups are at Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center and are hoping to meet you soon.
Riley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 5 years old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Size: About 65 lbs
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Riley is already neutered and described as affectionate, energetic, and playful. He’s a big, friendly boy who would love an active home where he can share his happy spirit and get plenty of playtime and love.
👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Elvis
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Black
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Elvis is a small mixed-breed adult boy with a cream and black coat. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and start his next chapter with a loving family.
👉 Meet Elvis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rose Quartz
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Rose Quartz is a small adult girl with a sleek black coat. She’s waiting for someone to notice her and bring her into a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Rose Quartz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Priscilla
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Priscilla is a young, small mixed-breed pup with a pretty white, brown, and chocolate coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Priscilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Presley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Presley is a young, small mixed-breed boy with a soft, light-colored coat. He’s ready to grow up in a real home with people who will love and guide him.
👉 Meet Presley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess Pickle
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center
- Phone: (512) 260-3602
Princess Pickle is a medium-sized adult girl with a tan/fawn coat and a royal name to match her charm. She’s hoping for a family who will treat her like the princess she is.
👉 Meet Princess Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Leander, TX, consider visiting Texas Humane Heroes - Leander Adoption Center to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (512) 260-3602 can help you confirm visiting hours and ask any questions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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