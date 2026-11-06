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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Silly Cats Ready for Adoption in Leander
Leander is full of whiskers and purrs right now — these adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for someone to bring them home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, this is your sign.
Jamie
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 5-month-old baby
Gender: Female
Color: Gray/Blue & White
Shelter: Central Texas SPCA
Phone: (512) 260-7722
Jamie is a grey and white kitten with a big personality. She may be a little shy for the first few minutes, but once she warms up, she becomes your best friend. She purrs easily, loves head scratches, and enjoys snuggling, though she’s not quite ready to be picked up yet. She’s playful, energetic, and smart, and can’t wait to show off her adventurous side.
👉 Meet Jamie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Keeley
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: 5-month-old baby
Gender: Female
Color: Brown tortoiseshell (Tortie)
Shelter: Central Texas SPCA
Phone: (512) 260-7722
Keeley is a spicy and sweet Tortie with tons of energy. She’s described as affectionate, cuddly, friendly, smart, loyal, and playful. She loves her toys and “protects” them like treasures. Keeley is the rare Tortie sister of Rebecca and brings a fun mix of adventurous and mischievous charm to any home.
👉 Meet Keeley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rebecca
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 5-month-old baby
Gender: Female
Color: Brown tortoiseshell (Tortie)
Shelter: Central Texas SPCA
Phone: (512) 260-7722
Rebecca is a brown Tortie with a medium coat and a bit of a princess attitude. Look at her and the purrs begin. She loves to lay by you in bed and just be loved. She’s playful, smart, gentle, friendly, and very cuddly. Rebecca is called the queen of the Lasso Crew, ruling over her brothers and sisters, and is known as a very social and loving Tortie.
👉 Meet Rebecca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alice
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 5-month-old baby
Gender: Female
Color: Gray/Blue
Shelter: Central Texas SPCA
Phone: (512) 260-7722
Alice is a soft grey beauty with fur “like a rabbit.” At 5 months old, she’s good with kids and litter box trained. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe, she turns into a purring, affectionate best friend. Alice is gentle and playful, and would make a sweet companion for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ted
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 5-month-old baby
Gender: Male
Color: Orange/Red & White
Shelter: Central Texas SPCA
Phone: (512) 260-7722
Ted is an orange and white fluffball with a huge personality. He has a confident swagger and a “play, play, play” vibe. Ted is described as adventurous, friendly, loving, and a little mischievous, perfect for someone who wants an active, fun kitten to share in daily adventures.
👉 Meet Ted and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roy
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: 5-month-old baby
Gender: Male
Color: Orange/Red & White
Weight: About 6 lbs
Shelter: Central Texas SPCA
Phone: (512) 260-7722
Roy is a handsome orange-and-white boy with a big heart. He’s energetic and playful, but can be shy and nervous at first as he’s still learning to trust people. With patience and gentle hands, Roy is ready to show his sweet side and blossom in a quiet, loving home.
👉 Meet Roy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Judy
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black & White
Adoption Fee: $150
Shelter: Texas Humane Heroes – Leander Adoption Center
Phone: (512) 260-3602
Judy is a young black-and-white kitten looking for her first real home. She’s available through Texas Humane Heroes – Leander Adoption Center, with an adoption fee of $150 to help cover her care. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality, vetting, and what kind of home she’d do best in.
👉 Meet Judy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Leander, TX, consider visiting Central Texas SPCA or Texas Humane Heroes – Leander Adoption Center to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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