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📅 Diwali crafts morning for kids ages 2–10 in Leander
8 days ago
📅 Diwali crafts morning for kids ages 2–10
Bring the kids to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with hands-on crafts at the Library Annex Conference Room, 1011 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander, TX 78641.
On Monday, November 9, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., children ages 2–10 can:
- Make colorful rangoli art
- Decorate their own diya ornament
Craft materials are available while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to arrive on time. This is a fun, kid-friendly way to learn about and celebrate Diwali together.
More Info: Calendar • Diwali Crafts (Ages 2-10)
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