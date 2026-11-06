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Leander

📅 Diwali crafts morning for kids ages 2–10 in Leander

8 days ago

📅 Diwali crafts morning for kids ages 2–10

Bring the kids to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, with hands-on crafts at the Library Annex Conference Room, 1011 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander, TX 78641.

On Monday, November 9, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., children ages 2–10 can:

  • Make colorful rangoli art
  • Decorate their own diya ornament

Craft materials are available while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to arrive on time. This is a fun, kid-friendly way to learn about and celebrate Diwali together.

More Info: Calendar • Diwali Crafts (Ages 2-10)

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