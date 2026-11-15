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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in League City
League City has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at League City Animal Care and are looking for someone to love.
Sunset
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Sunset is a tiny orange baby who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Sunset and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Three
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Three is a young cream-colored girl, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy.
👉 Meet Three and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Therbert
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Therbert is a handsome brown tabby adult, a great choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more settled.
👉 Meet Therbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milkshake Lid
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Milkshake Lid is a tiny black kitten with a big, memorable name and a bright future ahead.
👉 Meet Milkshake Lid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shady
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Shady is a sleek black adult cat with a fee-waived adoption, making it even easier to bring him home.
👉 Meet Shady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Alice is a gray baby kitten, perfect for someone ready for all the fun (and naps) that come with a young cat.
👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Molly
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Molly is a tortoiseshell baby with a striking coat and lots of growing still to do.
👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Millie is a black baby kitten, a sweet little shadow-in-training for the right family.
👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mars
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Mars is an orange baby boy, ready to explore a new home and family.
👉 Meet Mars and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maisie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Maisie is a black baby kitten, one of several little house panthers hoping for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Maisie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maggy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Phone: (281) 554-1377
Maggy is another adorable black baby, ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Maggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near League City, TX, consider visiting League City Animal Care or calling (281) 554-1377 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.