League City has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at League City Animal Care and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Sunset is a tiny orange baby who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Sunset and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Three is a young cream-colored girl, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy.

👉 Meet Three and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Therbert is a handsome brown tabby adult, a great choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more settled.

👉 Meet Therbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Milkshake Lid is a tiny black kitten with a big, memorable name and a bright future ahead.

👉 Meet Milkshake Lid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Shady is a sleek black adult cat with a fee-waived adoption, making it even easier to bring him home.

👉 Meet Shady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Alice is a gray baby kitten, perfect for someone ready for all the fun (and naps) that come with a young cat.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Molly is a tortoiseshell baby with a striking coat and lots of growing still to do.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Millie is a black baby kitten, a sweet little shadow-in-training for the right family.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Mars is an orange baby boy, ready to explore a new home and family.

👉 Meet Mars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Maisie is a black baby kitten, one of several little house panthers hoping for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Maisie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Maggy is another adorable black baby, ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Maggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near League City, TX, consider visiting League City Animal Care or calling (281) 554-1377 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.