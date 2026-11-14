📅 Adaptive Archery at League City Community Center

Try out archery in a fun, adaptive setting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

The class takes place at the League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas, League City, TX 77573 in the gym.

This session is for participants in the city’s Adaptive program. There will be three archery stations with foam‑tipped arrows and a variety of targets to practice and build skills.

Cost: Adaptive membership or drop‑in fee (not specified on this page).

Important: Registration is required and spots are limited.

To join, register for Adaptive Archery through the city’s registration system before spots fill up.