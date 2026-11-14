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🐶 Playful Shepherd Mix Puppies & More Dogs Ready in League City
League City has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. From bouncy German Shepherd mix puppies to gentle pittie ladies, there’s a great match for many kinds of homes.
Moana
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Moana is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a lovely brown and tan coat. As a large-breed baby, she’ll need training, playtime, and patience as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of learning together, Moana could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Moana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maui
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Maui is a striking white German Shepherd mix puppy. He’s still very young and will benefit from basic training, social time, and a family who can guide him into a well-mannered adult dog.
👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leilani
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Leilani is a black and white shepherd mix baby with lots of growing to do. She’ll need regular exercise, structure, and positive training to help her become a confident adult.
👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nani
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Nani is another adorable black and white shepherd mix puppy. Like her siblings, she’ll thrive with a family ready for puppy training, play, and plenty of patience.
👉 Meet Nani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kai
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Kai is a baby male shepherd mix with a black and white coat. He’ll need guidance, socialization, and lots of love as he grows into a big dog.
👉 Meet Kai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hibiscus
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Hibiscus is a brown and white shepherd mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Hibiscus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Guava
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Guava is another sweet brown and white shepherd mix baby. She’ll do best with people who can give her time, training, and a safe place to grow.
👉 Meet Guava and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koa
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Koa is a cream-colored shepherd mix puppy. As a large-breed youngster, he’ll need regular exercise and consistent training as he matures.
👉 Meet Koa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kona
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Kona is a brown chocolate-colored shepherd mix baby. He’s ready for a home that can keep up with puppy play and provide structure.
👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polly Pocket
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Polly Pocket is a medium-sized adult pittie mix with a classic black and white coat. As an adult, she may already have some manners and could be a good choice if you want to skip the tiny puppy stage.
👉 Meet Polly Pocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Girl
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
Phone: (281) 554-1377
Baby Girl is a senior pittie mix with a black and white coat. Older dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home where they can relax and enjoy their golden years.
👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near League City, TX, please consider visiting League City Animal Care or calling (281) 554-1377 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.