League City has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. From bouncy German Shepherd mix puppies to gentle pittie ladies, there’s a great match for many kinds of homes.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Moana is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a lovely brown and tan coat. As a large-breed baby, she’ll need training, playtime, and patience as she grows. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of learning together, Moana could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Moana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Maui is a striking white German Shepherd mix puppy. He’s still very young and will benefit from basic training, social time, and a family who can guide him into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Leilani is a black and white shepherd mix baby with lots of growing to do. She’ll need regular exercise, structure, and positive training to help her become a confident adult.

👉 Meet Leilani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Nani is another adorable black and white shepherd mix puppy. Like her siblings, she’ll thrive with a family ready for puppy training, play, and plenty of patience.

👉 Meet Nani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Kai is a baby male shepherd mix with a black and white coat. He’ll need guidance, socialization, and lots of love as he grows into a big dog.

👉 Meet Kai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Hibiscus is a brown and white shepherd mix puppy. She’s at the perfect age to start learning good manners and bonding closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Hibiscus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Guava is another sweet brown and white shepherd mix baby. She’ll do best with people who can give her time, training, and a safe place to grow.

👉 Meet Guava and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Koa is a cream-colored shepherd mix puppy. As a large-breed youngster, he’ll need regular exercise and consistent training as he matures.

👉 Meet Koa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Kona is a brown chocolate-colored shepherd mix baby. He’s ready for a home that can keep up with puppy play and provide structure.

👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Polly Pocket is a medium-sized adult pittie mix with a classic black and white coat. As an adult, she may already have some manners and could be a good choice if you want to skip the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Polly Pocket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Baby Girl is a senior pittie mix with a black and white coat. Older dogs often settle in quickly and appreciate a calm, loving home where they can relax and enjoy their golden years.

👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near League City, TX, please consider visiting League City Animal Care or calling (281) 554-1377 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.