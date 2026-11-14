📅 Adaptive Pickleball at League City Community Center

Try a fun, beginner‑friendly game of pickleball made for adaptive participants.

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Where: League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas, League City, TX 77573 (Community Center Gym)

Cost: Adaptive Membership or Drop-in Fee

This session focuses on learning the basics—serving, stepping, and social skills. They don’t keep score, and the goal is to have fun sending the ball back and forth. Organizers also mention they hope to add an automatic pickleball thrower soon.

For questions, email Travis.Huckaby@leaguecitytx.gov.