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League City
📅 Free Adaptive Friendsgiving for Adaptive Recreation community
12 days ago
📅 Free Adaptive Friendsgiving Dinner in League City
Come enjoy an evening of friendship, food, and fun at Adaptive Friendsgiving!
Date: Friday, November 20, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas, League City, TX 77573
This event is for our Adaptive Recreation community to come together, share a meal, make memories, and celebrate the friendships built through these programs.
- Free to attend
- No registration required – just show up and join in
Questions? Email Travis.Huckaby@leaguecitytx.gov.
More Info: Calendar • Adaptive Friendsgiving
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