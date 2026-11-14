📅 Free Adaptive Friendsgiving Dinner in League City

Come enjoy an evening of friendship, food, and fun at Adaptive Friendsgiving!

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas, League City, TX 77573

This event is for our Adaptive Recreation community to come together, share a meal, make memories, and celebrate the friendships built through these programs.

Free to attend

No registration required – just show up and join in

Questions? Email Travis.Huckaby@leaguecitytx.gov.