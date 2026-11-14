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League City
📅 Turkey Trips Thanksgiving Camp for ages 6–12 (full)
12 days ago
📅 Kids’ Thanksgiving break camp (currently full)
Turkey Trips is a one-day Thanksgiving camp for kids ages 6–12 at the League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas Ave, League City, TX 77573.
- Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.
- Cost: $26.50 for residents / $39.75 for non-residents
- Activities: games, crafts, and seasonal holiday fun
- Drop-off & pick-up: Community Center, 400 S. Kansas Ave
- What to bring: lunch, snacks, and a water bottle
Both Turkey Trips Day 1 (Nov. 23) and Day 2 (Nov. 24) are marked FULL, so no spots are currently available.
More Info: Calendar • Turkey Trips: Thanksgiving Camp
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