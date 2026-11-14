📅 Kids’ Thanksgiving break camp (currently full)

Turkey Trips is a one-day Thanksgiving camp for kids ages 6–12 at the League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas Ave, League City, TX 77573.

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $26.50 for residents / $39.75 for non-residents

Activities: games, crafts, and seasonal holiday fun

Drop-off & pick-up: Community Center, 400 S. Kansas Ave

What to bring: lunch, snacks, and a water bottle

Both Turkey Trips Day 1 (Nov. 23) and Day 2 (Nov. 24) are marked FULL, so no spots are currently available.