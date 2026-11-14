League City has some very special cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, this is a great time to meet your match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

A tiny gray beauty, Breve is a young kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. With her short, sleek coat and baby energy, she’ll be a fun little companion for someone ready for kitten playtime and snuggles.

👉 Meet Breve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Handsome Friday is an orange medium-haired adult boy, perfect if you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage. His fluffy coat and warm coloring make him a real standout.

👉 Meet Friday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 3 months, ~2.5 lbs)

Baby (about 3 months, ~2.5 lbs) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: Cuddly, gentle

Cuddly, gentle Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS

Charlie is a striking little orange tabby kitten who loves to cuddle. Described as cuddly and gentle, he’s already neutered and ready to go home. If you’re looking for a soft, sweet lap buddy, Charlie could be your boy.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 3 months, ~3.2 lbs)

Baby (about 3 months, ~3.2 lbs) Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff & white tabby

Buff & white tabby Personality: Adventurous, friendly

Adventurous, friendly Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS

Marley is a buff and white tabby kitten with a curious streak. He’s described as adventurous and friendly, already neutered, and full of charm. A great pick if you enjoy a playful, outgoing kitten.

👉 Meet Marley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 3 months, ~3.1 lbs)

Baby (about 3 months, ~3.1 lbs) Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff & white tabby

Buff & white tabby Personality: Friendly, gentle, playful

Friendly, gentle, playful Fixed: Neutered

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS

Harley is another buff-and-white heart-stealer. He’s described as friendly, gentle, and playful, already neutered, and ready to show off his sweet personality to a new family.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

remi is a black-and-white kitten with a short coat and lots of growing to do. He’s looking for a home that can give him playtime, patience, and love as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

gavin is a young orange kitten with a classic short-haired coat. If you love the look of orange tabbies and want to raise a kitten from the start, he could be a great fit.

👉 Meet gavin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

levi is a rare orange female kitten with a short coat and bright coloring. She’s a fun choice for someone who wants a unique little companion.

👉 Meet levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Phone: (281) 554-1377

Petunia is a black-and-white adult cat with a medium-length coat. If you’d like a calmer companion instead of a tiny kitten, Petunia may be just the match for your home.

👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens caught your eye, please reach out to League City Animal Care at (281) 554-1377 or contact League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to set up a visit or start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.