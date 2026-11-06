🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in League City

League City has some very special cats waiting for homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these sweet girls are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: White and brown tabby calico with a unique orange dot on her head

White and brown tabby calico with a unique orange dot on her head Personality: Described as friendly and adventurous

Described as and Size: About 3.6 lbs (petite kitten)

About 3.6 lbs (petite kitten) Spayed/Neutered: Yes (already spayed)

Yes (already spayed) Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS

Tallie is a tiny explorer with striking markings and a playful spirit. She’s already spayed and ready to move into her forever home.

👉 Meet Tallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white "tabico" with a tan patch near her right ear

Brown tabby and white "tabico" with a tan patch near her right ear Personality: Described as affectionate and gentle

Described as and Size: About 3.7 lbs (small and dainty)

About 3.7 lbs (small and dainty) Spayed/Neutered: Yes (already spayed)

Yes (already spayed) Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS

Turtle is a soft-hearted little girl who loves snuggles and quiet affection. Her unique coat and sweet nature make her a lovely match for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Turtle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange or red and white

Orange or red and white Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: League City Animal Care

Shelter Phone: (281) 554-1377

Fetty is a young orange-and-white cat looking for a fresh start in a new home. With a lower adoption fee, she’s a great option if you’re ready to welcome an adult kitty.

👉 Meet Fetty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near League City, TX, consider visiting these shelters to meet Tallie, Turtle, Fetty, and the many other cats hoping for a second chance. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.