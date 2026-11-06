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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in League City
League City has some very special cats waiting for homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these sweet girls are ready to meet you.
Tallie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and brown tabby calico with a unique orange dot on her head
- Personality: Described as friendly and adventurous
- Size: About 3.6 lbs (petite kitten)
- Spayed/Neutered: Yes (already spayed)
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS
Tallie is a tiny explorer with striking markings and a playful spirit. She’s already spayed and ready to move into her forever home.
👉 Meet Tallie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turtle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and white "tabico" with a tan patch near her right ear
- Personality: Described as affectionate and gentle
- Size: About 3.7 lbs (small and dainty)
- Spayed/Neutered: Yes (already spayed)
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: League City Pets Alive aka FLCAS
Turtle is a soft-hearted little girl who loves snuggles and quiet affection. Her unique coat and sweet nature make her a lovely match for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Turtle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fetty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or red and white
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: League City Animal Care
- Shelter Phone: (281) 554-1377
Fetty is a young orange-and-white cat looking for a fresh start in a new home. With a lower adoption fee, she’s a great option if you’re ready to welcome an adult kitty.
👉 Meet Fetty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near League City, TX, consider visiting these shelters to meet Tallie, Turtle, Fetty, and the many other cats hoping for a second chance. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.