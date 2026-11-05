📅 League City fall & holiday Parks & Rec events roundup

📅 Fall & Holiday Fun with League City Parks & Rec

Here’s a quick roundup of upcoming activities in League City:

Musical Theatre: Cinderella

Sat–Sun, Nov 7–8, 5 p.m. | Hometown Heroes Park | All ages | $5 at the door

Youth performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition.

Adaptive Birding

Sat, Nov 7, 10–11 a.m. | Hometown Heroes Park | All ages | FREE

Inclusive outdoor bird-watching. Info: Travis.Huckaby@leaguecitytx.gov.

Kids Night at the Rec – Gobble Games

Fri, Nov 13, 5:30–9 p.m. | Ages 6–12 | $15 residents / $30 non-residents | League City Community Center

Games, crafts, movies, dinner by Red Robin. Registration required.

Kids Night at the Rec – Christmas Merry & Bright

Fri, Dec 11, 5:30–9 p.m. | Same ages, fees, and location as above. Registration required.

Breakfast with Santa

Sat, Dec 12, 8:30–10:30 a.m. | Hometown Heroes Park

$25 residents / $50 non-residents / Free age 2 & under. Crafts, breakfast, and photos with Santa. Registration required.

Ongoing programs at the Community Center:

Tiny Tots Happy Hour : Mondays, Aug 17–Dec 14, 9–11 a.m. , ages 2–5 , $5 drop-in or $25 per session .

: Mondays, , ages , . Adaptive Pickleball : Tuesdays, 4–4:45 p.m. , ages 8+ , $1 residents / $2 non-residents or Adaptive Membership .

: Tuesdays, , ages , . Adaptive Scrapbooking Club : Thursdays, Sept 3–24, 2–3 p.m. , all ages, $10 or Adaptive Membership .

: Thursdays, , all ages, . Adaptive Zumba: Wednesdays, 4–4:45 p.m., all ages, Adaptive Membership or daily drop-in.

You can register in person or through the online registration site, and pick up the Parks & Rec brochure at Hometown Heroes Park or the Community Center. Sign up online for Parks & Rec text alerts to get future updates.