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📅 League City fall & holiday Parks & Rec events roundup
📅 Fall & Holiday Fun with League City Parks & Rec
Here’s a quick roundup of upcoming activities in League City:
Musical Theatre: Cinderella
Sat–Sun, Nov 7–8, 5 p.m. | Hometown Heroes Park | All ages | $5 at the door
Youth performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition.
Adaptive Birding
Sat, Nov 7, 10–11 a.m. | Hometown Heroes Park | All ages | FREE
Inclusive outdoor bird-watching. Info: Travis.Huckaby@leaguecitytx.gov.
Kids Night at the Rec – Gobble Games
Fri, Nov 13, 5:30–9 p.m. | Ages 6–12 | $15 residents / $30 non-residents | League City Community Center
Games, crafts, movies, dinner by Red Robin. Registration required.
Kids Night at the Rec – Christmas Merry & Bright
Fri, Dec 11, 5:30–9 p.m. | Same ages, fees, and location as above. Registration required.
Breakfast with Santa
Sat, Dec 12, 8:30–10:30 a.m. | Hometown Heroes Park
$25 residents / $50 non-residents / Free age 2 & under. Crafts, breakfast, and photos with Santa. Registration required.
Ongoing programs at the Community Center:
- Tiny Tots Happy Hour: Mondays, Aug 17–Dec 14, 9–11 a.m., ages 2–5, $5 drop-in or $25 per session.
- Adaptive Pickleball: Tuesdays, 4–4:45 p.m., ages 8+, $1 residents / $2 non-residents or Adaptive Membership.
- Adaptive Scrapbooking Club: Thursdays, Sept 3–24, 2–3 p.m., all ages, $10 or Adaptive Membership.
- Adaptive Zumba: Wednesdays, 4–4:45 p.m., all ages, Adaptive Membership or daily drop-in.
You can register in person or through the online registration site, and pick up the Parks & Rec brochure at Hometown Heroes Park or the Community Center. Sign up online for Parks & Rec text alerts to get future updates.
More Info: What’s Poppin’ in Parks & Recreation • League City
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