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📅 Register now for League City Daddy-Daughter Dance
📅 Fairy Tale Daddy-Daughter Dance Nights in January
League City Parks and Recreation is hosting an “Once Upon A Time” Daddy-Daughter Dance and registration is now open for League City residents.
Choose one of two nights:
Saturday, January 23, 6:30–9:00 p.m.
Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W Walker St, League City, TX 77573
Friday, January 29, 6:30–9:00 p.m.
Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573
Cost is $27.50 for residents and $55 for non-residents.
Pick a day, choose your favorite fairy tale, dress up, and get ready to dance the night away.
Questions? Email kylie.cantu@leaguecitytx.gov.
More Info: Daddy-Daughter Dance 2027 • League City
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