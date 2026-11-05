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League City

📅 Register now for League City Daddy-Daughter Dance

6 days ago
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📅 Fairy Tale Daddy-Daughter Dance Nights in January

League City Parks and Recreation is hosting an “Once Upon A Time” Daddy-Daughter Dance and registration is now open for League City residents.

Choose one of two nights:

  • Saturday, January 23, 6:30–9:00 p.m.
    Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W Walker St, League City, TX 77573

  • Friday, January 29, 6:30–9:00 p.m.
    Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573

Cost is $27.50 for residents and $55 for non-residents.

Pick a day, choose your favorite fairy tale, dress up, and get ready to dance the night away.

Questions? Email kylie.cantu@leaguecitytx.gov.

More Info: Daddy-Daughter Dance 2027 • League City

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