📅 Freedom 250 Mobile Museum at League City Civic Center

📅 Freedom 250 Mobile Museum at Civic Center

The Freedom 250 Mobile Museum is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the League City Civic Center, 400 West Walker, League City, TX 77573.

This is listed as a special event on the city calendar. If you’re interested in checking it out, just drop by the Civic Center during the event hours.