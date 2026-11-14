📅 Lake County Conservation District board meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

The board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, 505 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461.

Topics on the agenda include:

District operations and Forestry Health Council updates

and updates News on the Natural Disaster Mitigation Enterprise Grant and NRCS Targeted Conservation Proposal (both not awarded)

and (both not awarded) A Colorado Department of Agriculture Climate Resiliency Grant submitted for Smith Young Ditch

submitted for Lake Fork instream flow effort update

effort update Noxious weeds work, including the Weed Board Meeting (11/05) and Weed Warrior mapping

work, including the and Planning, development, and education items

You can attend in person or join remotely at bit.ly/LakeCoGov.

The next (annual) meeting is set for December 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse.