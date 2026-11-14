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Leadville
📅 Nov. 17 Conservation District board meeting in Leadville
13 days ago
📅 Lake County Conservation District board meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.
The board will hold its regular monthly meeting in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, 505 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461.
Topics on the agenda include:
- District operations and Forestry Health Council updates
- News on the Natural Disaster Mitigation Enterprise Grant and NRCS Targeted Conservation Proposal (both not awarded)
- A Colorado Department of Agriculture Climate Resiliency Grant submitted for Smith Young Ditch
- Lake Fork instream flow effort update
- Noxious weeds work, including the Weed Board Meeting (11/05) and Weed Warrior mapping
- Planning, development, and education items
You can attend in person or join remotely at bit.ly/LakeCoGov.
The next (annual) meeting is set for December 15, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake County Courthouse.
More Info: Calendar • Lake County Conservation District Board...
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