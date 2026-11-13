Families can plan a classic winter trip in Leadville and Twin Lakes, Colorado, with beginner skiing at Ski Cooper (including free parking and a single base area), plus sledding, skating, dogsledding, and a train ride through the snow, followed by evenings by a wood stove. A holiday guide lists where to bring kids this winter in the area: View the winter family guide.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Leadville and Twin Lakes, Colorado