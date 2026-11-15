RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Jon Mekonnen totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota State to a 71-46 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

EJ Ryans added 13 points for the Jackrabbits (4-0), while Joe Sayler scored 10 with six assists.

Andrew Crawford had 16 points to lead the Bears (2-2), who trailed 28-17 at halftime. Hunter Caldwell added 13 points.

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